'International Yoga Day Celebrations' at UIPS, Panjab University













Chandigarh (The Hawk): To celebrate the International Yoga Day 2021 on the theme, Yoga for wellbeing, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a "Virtual Yoga Practice for Healthy Well Being" by Yoga Expert & fitness enthusiast, Ms Kanica Nayyar today.





She recapitulated the term YOGA, means 'unity' or 'oneness' involving different practices to harmonize body and mind. She shared important key points, like prior permission of doctors in case of complicated diseases, each yoga movement involves breathing and one should go slow while practicing yoga to feel the body part and its problem, if any. With live practical session, she highlighted the benefits of Pranayama, Joint movements, and Asanas helpful in day-to-day life, with a special emphasis on predicaments everyone frequently encounters, such as lower back pain, cervical pain, thyroid, joint pains, stress removal, weight reduction and much more. She urged the participants to take up fitness as part of their daily lifestyle and reiterated the old wisdom, "A healthy mind resides in a healthy body'





Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS and Program Organizer extended a cordial welcome to all the participants





Professor Poonam Piplani, Convener Lecture Organizing Team, spearheaded the entire event proceedings and introduced the young and dynamic speaker,Ms Kanica Nayyar who is a recognized Yoga Teacher and Fitness Enthusiast, and having more than 3 years of work experience. She is associated with one of the biggest fitness startups, Cultfit Healthcare Private Limited and implementing her learnings and serving in an efficient approach to the mankind across the globe.





All the faculty, students and staff members of UIPS joined the session and stretched out to mark the International Yoga Day. Around 100 participants attended the webinar.



