'Insulted' By Wife, Ex-CRPF Jawan Shoots Her Dead In UP

Agra: 'Insulted' by his wife on several occasions, a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan fired seven bullets into his wife's head with his licensed rifle while she was washing clothes in the bathroom.

The incident happened on Wednesday. The accused, Mahendra Singh fled after committing the murder, but was arrested later in the night.

Sources said he was apparently furious at his wife for "continuously insulting him on trivial matters".

His daughter-in-law, Puja Singh, tried to intervene and was also targeted but she managed to escape and informed police.

Based on a complaint filed by Puja, police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Singh's eldest son was in another room when the incident took place while his younger brother had gone out to get his mobike repaired.

"The accused has confessed to the crime. In a fit of rage following an argument, Mahendra fatally shot his wife, Neeta Singh (48)," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikas Kumar. —IANS