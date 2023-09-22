‘Insult to all Indians’: Bidhuri made mockery of PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas remarks: says Jairam

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali saying that his remarks are an insult to all Indians and he made a mockery of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, Ramesh, who is also party’s General Secretary Communication Incharge said, “This is simply not acceptable, it’s a half-hearted apology, an afterthought.

“What Bidhuri has said is an insult to the Parliament and it makes a mockery of what the Prime Minister keeps on repeating ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ which all becomes ‘bakwaas’ (rubbish),” he said.

The Congress leader said that strictest action should be taken against the MP.

“If this is not the fit case for suspension then how are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha suspended for exercising their right in the Parliament.

“Bidhuri’s language is not an insult to Danish Ali alone but it is an insult to every MP and every India,” he said.

Ramesh said that the apology in the Parliament by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was just an eyewash and the BJP must take strongest action against Bidhuri.

Bidhuri, who is a BJP MP from South Delhi, on Thursday while participating in the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in Lok Sabha, used abusive language against Ali.

His remarks were later expunged from the records.

Speaker Om Birla is learnt to have warned Bidhuriand said that if he repeats such kind of behaviour in Parliament, then strict action will be taken against him, sources said.

—IANS