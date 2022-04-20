'Inspector Avinash' second schedule wrapped

Mumbai: The second schedule of the web-series "Inspector Avinash" has been wrapped up. The show's lead actress Urvashi Rautela posted the update for fans on Tuesday, with an Instagram picture that features her with lead actor Randeep Hooda.

"#InspectorAvinash 2nd schedule wrap!! Every single role brings with it an ignorance and an insecurity, and so you have to approach it with the same curiosity and humility," Urvashi captioned the image.

She added: "Ninety per cent of how you learn is watching great people. When you are surrounded by good actors it lifts your performance. I do my homework & prepare myself for the experience of playing a particular character. Thank you @randeephooda@neerrajpathak1 @officialjiostudios."





The cop thriller also features Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios' web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep's policeman avatar as Mishra will see him in action as he deals with criminal activity in the state.

—IANS