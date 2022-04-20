'Inko Aaram Do, Yogi Ji Ko Kaam Do': Nadda Fires Fresh Salvo At Akhilesh Yadav

Ambedkar Nagar: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav while lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nadda said that 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' has created direct contact with around four crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh. He flagged off Jan Vishwas Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday. While speaking at the event, Nadda, said, "The 6th 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', in all of Uttar Pradesh, creates direct contact with around 4 crore citizens in 403 assembly constituencies for the public's trust."

"Samajwadi Chief (SP) Akhilesh Yadav took cases back against 15 terrorists. Later, when the case reopened, four out of the 15 terrorists were hanged to death and the rest got life imprisonment. Was he a 'Rakshak' or a 'Bhakshak'?" Inko (Akhilesh Yadav) aaram' do, Yogi ji ko 'kaam do (Let's give him rest, and give work to Yogi ji)," the BJP chief added.

The BJP is set to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in the poll-bound state.

The Yatras were inaugurated by the party's top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and coined a new slogan "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (UP plus Yogi is very useful)". Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

—ANI