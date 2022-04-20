'Inhuman': Akhilesh On Suspension Of Provisions Of Labour Laws For 3 Yrs In UP

Lucknow: Terming the suspension of most provisions of the labour laws for three years 'inhuman,' Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should resign for this act.

In a tweet, Mr Yadav said, "The BJP government in UP has suspended most provisions of the 'labour laws' which protected the labourers, through an ordinance for three years. This is extremely objectionable and inhuman. The anti-poor BJP government, who could not protect the workers, should immediately resign."

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended several stringent labour laws for next three years to ease out labour problems for the industry. The state government passed an ordinance to suspend most of the labour laws in the state, in order to attract new companies to invest in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A total of 38 labour laws have been suspended and only four laws that will continue to be applicable will be Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Workmen Compensation Act, 1932, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996. UNI Y