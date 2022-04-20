'Indoo Ki Jawaani' is the story of a judgemental girl: Director Abir Sengupta

Mumbai: Abir Sengupta, the director of the Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani, says that the central character of the film is a judgmental girl and he has often met her sort in reality.

"'Indoo Ki Jawaani' is the story of a judgemental girl who judges the book by its cover and eventually discover something totally different. I am a filmmaker who does not calculate and strategise to convey message through my film. Being a storyteller I am a thinking individual and in every story I somewhere reflect my thoughts. So when I wrote the character of Indoo from Ghaziabad, she represents all those people who are judgmental that we have come across in reality. Then again, I am not trying to be serious about it, but want to be telling an important story in a lighthearted manner. The dating app is a cool thing that has happened to the new generation. So in the film, I have fused these two elements and made a story out of it," Sengupta told IANS.

On working with Kiara, he said: "After working with Kiara, I think I have become her fan. She was so punctual even when we had morning reading sessions. She really brought much life to Indoo. Together we made a colourful story."

Indoo Ki Jawaani also features Aditya Seal, Guru Randhawa and Mallika Dua. The film releases in the theatre on December 11.

