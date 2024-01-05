'Indian Army Represents Strength Of 140 Cr Countrymen': CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Indian Army symbolises the strength and courage of the 140 crore people of the country. Only a strong army can realise the vision of a secure and sovereign nation.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the three-day 'Know Your Army' festival organised at Surya Khel Parisar, Lucknow. While thanking the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for the 'Know Your Army' festival being organised outside the national capital of the country for the first time, he said, "It is a matter of pride that Lucknow-based Central Command has been selected for this ceremony."

CM Yogi formally inaugurated the festival by releasing colourful balloons into the sky. During this, the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment displayed their bravery on Punjabi tunes. The Chief Minister visited the exhibition featuring a display of army equipment and state-of-the-art weapons. He also took information from army officials about various weapons and military equipment.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that this is an opportunity for the youth of the state to know the Indian Army and recognize their bravery and valour closely. Describing the bravery display of the Sikh Regiment as brilliant, he said that this is the ancient art of India, through which our skilled youth used to give a befitting reply to the invaders. He expressed joy that the Indian Army, by incorporating this ancient art of war, not only honoured this tradition but also showcased the sacrifice and dedication of Sikh Gurus to inspire the youth of India.

The Chief Minister further said that through the 'Know Your Army' festival, we are not only getting the opportunity to see the exhibition of army equipment and weapons but also to know closely and understand the power, valour and patriotism of the army. Through this event, people can learn about the army's weapons, their working style, and operational expertise, which is generally unknown to the public.

"UP is the land of heroes. Our soldiers have made important contributions in every battle fought for the security of the country. While protecting the country, our soldiers have brought pride to the state. The state government is also fully committed to the welfare of serving and retired soldiers. The government provides a financial reward of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of martyrs and offers a government job to one family member", Yogi added.

CM Yogi stated that the country is achieving self-reliance goals in every sector today. In this regard, we are rapidly progressing towards self-reliance in terms of weapons and military equipment for the armed forces.

He further discussed the Defence Expo held in 2020 and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's role as a defence hub. CM Yogi highlighted that UP is not only the first state to provide Sainik Schools but also the first state to initiate Sainik Schools for girls.

On this occasion, State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Commanding in Chief of Central Command Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Staff of Central Command Lieutenant General Mukesh Chadha, State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Administrative Advisor to the Chief Minister Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Former Minister Dr Mahendra Singh and a large number of army officers, soldiers and family members of the soldiers were present. —ANI