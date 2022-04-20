'India Was America's Slave For 200 Years': Uttarakhand CM's 'Slip Of Tongue'

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): After the 'ripped jeans' comment, newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has once again made news. In what could be seen as a 'slip of tongue', Rawat said India was America's slave for 200 years. During an event in Ramnagar, CM Rawat was comparing India's fight against COVID-19 with other countries like America and Italy. Talking about America he said, "India was America's slave for 200 years; that country lost its balance and reported more that 2.75 lakh deaths due to COVID-19." —ANI