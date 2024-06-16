New Delhi (The Hawk): “India set to be the 6th country to have its own Deep Sea Mission” says Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Saturday in New Delhi.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the 100 days Action Plan of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed pride and happiness on the progress of Deep Sea mission and India being among the very few nations to achieve this feat. He asked institutes to focus on achieving a resilient blue-economy to empower people dependent on the ocean and its energy for livelihood. On drawing contours of the deep sea mission he said “Mission is not limited to mineral exploration but development of ocean sciences and exploration of flora and fauna and conservation of marine biodiversity etc.”

Union Minister lauded ‘National institute of ocean technology (NIOT)’s efforts for the development of Matsyayaan 6000 which could go 6000m deep into the Ocean. Taking stock of the progress, he directed officials to complete the 1st stage of harbor trail by September 2024. And finish subsequent trials by 2026.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated them for working in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to successfully bear extreme pressure by developing ‘Titanium Hull’. He also enquired on the development of’ Self –Floatation’ technology to deal with emergency conditions and be submerged for 72 hours. Some of the highlights were the progress on 4hr descent of the Yaan.

“Deep Sea Mission has the potential to contribute greatly to the overall growth of Indian economy,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighting the multi-fold impact this mission will have on Flora and fauna, deep sea exploration, rare earth metals commercial exploitation, exploration and discovery of metals and poly metallic nodules in the Indian Sea bed. He also directed and motivated scientists and officials to develop indigenous technology and capability and reduce India’s dependence.

Dr. M Ravi Chandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences along with other senior officials was present in the meeting.