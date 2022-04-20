'ILI' creates scare in UP villages

Lucknow: It is now ILI that is creating a scare in Uttar Pradesh villages.

Maqsood, 39, developed cold and mild fever. He did not take any medication, dismissing it to be a normal viral.

On the third day, he developed breathing problem and by the time his family members could arrange for a vehicle to take him to the hospital, he had died.

Maqsood was the third such case in a village in Ambedkar Nagar this week.

In Prayagraj alone, during the mega testing drive, the rapid response teams (RRTs) have identified 11,707 suspected patients having influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms in 3,178 villages of 23 development blocks of Prayagraj district.

Rishi Sahai, the district Covid nodal officer, said, "This house-to-house survey was undertaken as part of a state-wide effort to identify suspected patients of Corona virus, test them and ensure treatment/medicines/admissions of those found infected and in need. A detailed micro-plan was prepared for this mission, and it was according to this that the exercise was undertaken."

He further said, "The team members also spread awareness regarding Covid-19 among the people and also explained the ways to protect themselves from the virus. Anyone found with suspected symptoms was listed and sent for testing. They also distributed free medicine kits."

A large number of villages in the state are reporting cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) that is turning fatal.

"There is a lack of medical infrastructure in the rural areas and there is delay is getting treatment for the patient which becomes fatal," said a newly elected village Pradhan in a village in Sultanpur district.

According to him, the primary health centres and community health centres in most districts do not even have the basic paracetamol medicines.

"The Covid medicine kits are being sent but the numbers are insufficient. Moreover, people have stopped going to major cities for treatment after hearing reports of the bed crisis and unavailability of treatment. They prefer local doctors (mostly quacks) which often aggravates their condition," he said.

