'I.N.D.I.A. bloc will amend Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims,' claims PM Modi

Mirzapur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday branded the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as "communal and casteist," and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

"While the SP-Congress is dedicated to a vote bank, Modi is dedicated to the rights of the backward and the poor," the prime minister said addressing a poll meeting in support of NDA alliance partner Apna Dal's candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Rinki Kol.

"People of the country recognise the 'INDI alliance'. These people are staunchly communal, casteist and dynastic (parivarwadi). Whenever they are in power, they take decisions on this basis," he said.



He also accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting the Yadav community and only handing tickets to family members of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

—PTI