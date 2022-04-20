'I am disappointed,' says Rajinikanth

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he was personally disappointed over a particular thing vis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Following a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a launch vehicle for his political entry, the actor said he answered lots of questions posed by the functionaries.

"We exchanged views on many things. They were all very much satisfied. But on one thing, I do not have much satisfaction. It was only a disappointment. I don't like to reveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes," he told reporters here.

—PTI