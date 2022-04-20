'I am being treated like a terrorist': Azam Khan

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who was taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur on Saturday for hearing in a forgery case, said he was "being treated like a terrorist".

Azam Khan and other would be produced before the special MP-MLA court in Rampur which is hearing the case.

Before boarding the vehicle for Rampur, Azam told reporters here that he is being treated like a terrorist in the jail.

Azam has been put inside a high security room in Sitapur district jail along with his son, while his wife is lodged in the women jail.

The SP MP was spending sleepless night in the jail while his wife complained of acute back pain.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav met Azam on Thursday and said that the Rampur leader was in jail due to political vendetta.

Azam, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and son Adbullah Azam were sent to judicial custody till March 2, after they surrendered in connection with the forgery case related to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam.

Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. His Suar seat in Rampur district was declared as vacant on Thursday.

The development comes after the Allahabad High Court set aside the election of Abdullah Azam, saying he was not qualified to contest the election as he was below 25 years of age when he filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar constituency in 2017.

The SP leader was sent to Rampur under tight security arrangements with around 40 policemen, including several women constables, guarding their vehicles.

Azam, along his wife and son, had surrendered in 17 cases on Wednesday and they were granted bail in five cases. They were granted bail in another eight cases on Thursday.

