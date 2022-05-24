'I'm not running your Twitter account' Musk tells Indian techie

Pranay has more than 1.6 lakh followers on Twitter. Elon and Pranay are friends on Twitter and Elon are pretty often spotted replying to Pranay's tweets.

On Monday, in a tweet Musk said that he is not running Pranay's Twitter account. Pranay tweeted, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES ".In response to the tweet, Elon replied, "Haha I don't even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."Pranay has more than 1.6 lakh followers on Twitter. Elon and Pranay are friends on Twitter and Elon are pretty often spotted replying to Pranay's tweets.—ANI