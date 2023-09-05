'I'm also Sanatani, we should respect other's religion': Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, while commenting on Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma that sparked a widespread controversy, said "we should respect other's religion".

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while speaking at an event on Saturday, said: "Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, and corona."

Reacting to the remarks, the Delhi Chief Minister said: "I am also from Sanatan Dharma. There will be many from Sanatan Dharma. We should respect each other. Insulting other religions is not a good thing."

Kejriwal also made it clear that he did not like Udhayanidhi's comment on Sanatan Dharma.

—IANS