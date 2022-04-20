'I'm a Muslim, but that doesn't make me a terrorist': Watch Video

When the whole world is sympathizing with the victims of the deadly Paris attacks which claimed 129 lives, a man stood blindfolded at Place de la Republique, the mourning sight with two placards on the ground that read: �I�m a Muslim, but I�m told that I�m a terrorist� and �I trust you, do you trust me? If yes, hug me.� Humane response to his act was overwhelming. Onlookers hugged him, shared their grief with him, while some others just witnessed the emotional moment. Soon, he took off the blindfold from his eyes and thanked everyone around. He said, 'Muslim doesn't necessarily mean a terrorist'. The video has been published by a global digital news platform, In The Now. You can watch the video here: