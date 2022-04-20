'Hunt for the fastest girl' organised in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Director of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra, under the ''Go Girl Go'' campaign, recently organised the ''Hunt for the fastest girl in Maharashtra''.

The competition was held in three different age groups -- 6-9 years, 10-13 years and 14-18 years. Students across the state participated at the school level and winners from the school level moved to the taluka level, followed by the district level and then the final state-level which was conducted on March 8 at Balewadi sports complex, Pune.

Shrushti Kedare from Pune, Preetam Khatal and Sai Dhadge from Satara emerged as winners in the 6-9 age group. Priya Margaj, Nigdi and Aaryaa Datar from Mumbai and Yashashree from Pune were the winners in the age group of 10-13. Shreya Bhonsale, Rujuta Bhonsale and Prachi Shetty emerged as winners in the 14 to 18 age group.

Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra stated: "I am extremely happy and delighted to see the passion of our potential girl athletes of the state. I congratulate all the winners and wish them all the very best for the future. Hope they will get us great pride in the future at international level competitions."

Rishikesh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Xtraliving Pvt Ltd said: "We understand the importance of fitness and sports and this campaign will help us shine in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Along with medal tally, we expect a major improvement in health. With increasing lifestyle diseases like diabetes, a campaign like "Go Girl Go" is the need of the hour."

The winners of the event became Xtraliving Ambassadors and will get support from the company to train for the Olympics in the areas of nutrition and strength and conditioning.

--IANS