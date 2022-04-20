'Humari Adhuri Kahani' is a landmark film of my career: Emraan

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is keenly looking forward to his foray into intense love story zone with "Humari Adhuri Kahani", a film that he initially rejected. Paired opposite his "The Dirty Picture" co-star Vidya Balan, Hashmi now wants to be a part of more such emotionally charged stories. Tipped as a mature love story, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, who also co-wrote the screenplay. "Bhatt sahab forced and dragged me into this film when I said no the first time. He knew what was good for me. I didn't probably give the narration a good listen the first time around or he gave me a bad narration, we don't know. But I realised this is one of the landmark films in my life," Hashmi told reporters. Talking about Balan, whom he worked in "Ghanchakkar" and the Milan Luthria's hit 2011 film, the actor said, "It's always great working with her. We had a brilliant chemistry in 'The Dirty Picture' but this film has more romance than our previous outings." The 36-year-old actor said he enjoyed doing the movie so much it has made him greedy for more such roles. "It has shaped up really well as everyone worked hard on the movie. It's a space I have never been in before. I was like ,'Why I didn't get something like this before'. I have become more greedy for roles like that and I am scared that I might not get something like that in the future," he said. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role, "Humari Adhuri Kahani" is slated to release on June 12. PTI