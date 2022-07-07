'How long can it last?': Steve Smith intrigued by England's 'Baz-ball' approach

Galle (Sri Lanka) : England’s ‘Baz-ball’ run of aggressive cricket has become a talking point in world cricket, especially following their come-from-behind win against India in the Edgbaston Test.





The new approach has seen England, thrashed in the Ashes series Down Under, chase four consecutive 250-plus fourth-innings totals at astonishing run rates.





While many experts are going ga-ga over England’s latest approach to cricket under the stewardship of new head coach, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, and new skipper Ben Stokes, former Australia captain Steve Smith wonders how long can they sustain this approach.





According to a report in cricket.com.au, Smith touched on the subject of ‘Baz-ball’ after a nets session ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The former Australia skipper had charged down the pitch, flayed a throwdown over an assistant coach’s head, and exclaimed ‘Baz-ball’. IANS







