'How Can These Political Parasites…?': UP CM Yogi Tears Into Oppn Over DMK Leader’s Sanatan Rant

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against 'Sanatana', saying when Ravan (the demon king in the epic Ramayana) could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can "political parasites" do so?

Addressing the public at an event organised to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at Lucknow on Thursday, CM Adityanath said, "At a time when the country is progressing in the right direction, with renewed energy and zeal, while respecting our heritage, some people cannot stomach it. They don't like India's rising global prestige and position. In the Amrit Kaal, India is marking rapid strides, scripting new achievements every day. To weaken and stall the country's march to progress, some people have resorted to pointing fingers at our Sanatan Dharma."

He said Sanatan, which survived the arrogance of Ravan as well as that of Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb, will not be harmed by those openly calling for it to be eradicated.

“Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. But they forgot that Sanatan, which even Ravan couldn't destroy with all his arrogance, and which came out unscathed even in the face of atrocities by Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be eradicated. How can these political parasites eradicate Sanatana? They should be ashamed,” Adityanath raged.

“At a time when our country is hosting world leaders at the G20 summit in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family), it is unfortunate that some self-seeking people are calling for an intrinsic part of our heritage to be eradicated," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, weighed in on the controversy around the DMK leader's remarks and asked for the attack on Sanatan Dharma to be countered aggressively.

Udhayanidhi's statement drew saffron fury, with BJP leaders and seers demanding that he take back his words and tender an apology.

The BJP also linked the DMK leader's rant to the Opposition bloc INDIA, saying his words merely betrayed the anti-majoritarian mindset of the alliance.

The DMK and the Congress are partners in the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and also part of the 28-party Opposition bloc. —ANI