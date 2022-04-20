'Hit List' Issued On Directions From Across Border: J&K Police

Srinagar: The 'hit list' uploaded by the militants was done under a conspiracy between militant leaders and some overground workers on instructions from across the border to target and terrorise various sections of people and officials, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.



It also warned all those sharing or reposting the list would face serious criminal charges.

"Militant leaders acting under instruction from across the border conspired with some of their overground associates and other anti-social elements and prepared hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and security force personnel," the state police said in a statement.

Such hit lists were uploaded and with the help of cyber OGWs were circulated widely apparently with two motives, it said,

The first was to use it as a direction to other militants operating elsewhere and their associates "to target these persons and also to terrorise civilians, government employees and security personnel from serving the public honestly and sincerely because that would mean restoration and victory of peace and prosperity and defeat of fear, violence and lawlessness which the militants and secessionist represent", the state police maintained.

"Separately, but connectedly, a fake image depicting a young boy joining the militant ranks too was created and uploaded to spread negativity and also harm the boy," it said.

The J&K Police said it has taken cognizance of the matter, an FIR has been registered and a full-fledged criminal investigation, backed by technical teams, has been initiated. "Efforts are afoot to identify both the original offenders who created the content as well as others who are allowing their connections and accounts to maintain the communication systems of the militant networks," it said.

The police warned that in the event of harm coming to any of the persons in these lists, persons propagating these lists by way of forwarding or copying and reposting shall be equally liable variously for murder, grievous injuries, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

It also help from general public in identifying such miscreants who are "aiding and abetting the militant agenda". --IANS







