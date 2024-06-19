'Historic And Proud Moment For India': U'khand CM Dhami On Inauguration Of Nalanda University's New Campus

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday termed the inauguration of the new campus of the Nalanda University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "historic and proud moment for India".

PM Modi unveiled a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir as he inaugurated the campus on Wednesday morning.

In a post on 'X', CM Dhami said that after a long gap of about 800 years, Nalanda University, a symbol of knowledge and wisdom of Bihar, is being restored under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the rich cultural heritage of India is being rebuilt and preserved. Certainly, today is a historic and proud moment for India. After a long gap of about 800 years, Nalanda University, a symbol of knowledge and wisdom of Bihar, is being restored under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he posted on X.

"It is the result of the tireless efforts of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister that the historical heritage of India is being revived and Sanatan Dharma, civilization and culture are developing," CM Dhami added.

Meanwhile, after inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, the Prime Minister said, "I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time."

"Nalanda is more than just a name, it's a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India," the PM said.

"Nalanda's reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India's capability," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past, instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.

"Nalanda is not just a renaissance of India's past. The heritage of many countries of the world and Asia is linked to it. Our partner countries have also participated in the reconstruction of Nalanda University. I greet all the friendly countries of India on this occasion," he said.

"Nalanda was once the epicentre of India's educational identity. Education goes beyond the realms of borders, profits and losses. Education shapes our thoughts and behaviour. During ancient times, admission to Nalanda University was not based on the nationality of the student. People from different walks of life used to come here in pursuit of education," PM Modi said.

Nalanda's new campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. It has a deep connection with history. —ANI