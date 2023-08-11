'He Will Always Fight For Your Freedom': US Singer Mary Millben Supports PM Modi Over Manipur Issue

Washington: African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Thursday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue and said that he will always fight for the people of the northeastern state. Her remarks came after PM Modi's address in the Parliament in response to the no-confidence motion against his government.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mary Millben said that India has confidence in its leader and lashed out at "dishonest journalism." She stressed that the Opposition will "chant loudly without substance" and added that the truth "will always set people free."

Millben stated that she has confidence in PM Modi and is praying for him. She even cited late American civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr's quote 'let freedom ring.'

Mary Millben in the tweet wrote, "The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom. The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the anthem of its country, and degrades one’s country abroad, this is not leadership. This is unprincipled." She further added, "Dishonest journalism will paint false narratives. Opposition voices will chant loudly without substance. But the truth, the truth will always set people free. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., #India, ‘let freedom ring.’ My beloved India, let truth…ring. PM @narendramodi, you have my confidence. I praying for you."

In June this year, Millben met PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. She sang India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC where PM Modi addressed the Indian community. After crooning 'Jana Gana Mana', Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserting that the state and central government are working to restore peace in Manipur and 'assured' for strictest punishment for the accused indulged in crimes against women.

“There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," he added.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he added.

He said that the Opposition didn't have the courage and intention to discuss Manipur. Notably, the Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA government over the issue of Manipur.

"We had asked them (opposition) to come for a discussion on Manipur. The Home Minister had written a letter, asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur. But they didn't have the courage and intention. There was an intention to send a message of peace to the people of Manipur in Amit Shah's message,” the PM said. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha while PM Modi was speaking on the motion. —ANI