'He Probably Wants to Replace Me as CM': Punjab Congress on Tenterhooks as Captain-Sidhu Rift Widens

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu for damaging the Congress with his ill-timed comments against him and the party leadership in the state.

Speaking to the media before leaving to cast his vote in Patiala, Singh said if Sidhu was a real Congressman, he would have chosen a better time to air his grievances instead of just ahead of voting in Punjab.

His wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur is contesting from Patiala Lok Sabha seat on behalf of the Congress, and Captain expressed confidence that the party would sweep not just the seat but all the 13 constituencies in Punjab.

On the recent rebellion by Sidhu, who had accused the chief minister of being responsible for denial of ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur from Chandigarh, Captain said he was harming the party with such irresponsible actions. "It is not his election but that of the entire Congress," said the chief minister.

He added that it was for the high command to decide on any action against Sidhu but the party did not tolerate indiscipline. Responding to a question, Singh said he did not have any personal grievances with Sidhu, whom he had known since the latter was a child. "Perhaps he is ambitious and wants to be chief minister," Captain said.

The chief minister said despite the reports of rift, he was getting very positive reports from all constituencies. "In contrast, the entire Akali leadership, right up to Harsimrat, is down in the dumps," he added.

To a question on the issues that would be the deciding factor in Punjab in these elections, Captain said sacrilege was a major issue, especially in rural areas, as it had hurt the sentiments of every Sikh. Procurement was another major issue in the rural belt, he said, adding that in urban areas, national issues such as demonetisation and GST were more important.