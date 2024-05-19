'Har Saal Gareeb Parivar Ki Ek Mahila Ko Rs 1 Lakh 'Taka-Tak Taka-Tak': Rahul Gandhi Counters PM Modi's Remark

Prayagraj: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's 'Khata-khat' remark on INDIA bloc, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that one woman from every poor family will get Rs 1 lakh per year which will be deposited into her bank account, 'Taka-tak, Taka-tak'.

Addressing a joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today, Rahul Gandhi said this election is the fight for the Constitution.

"BJP-RSS are attacking this and I want to tell them that no power can tear apart the Constitution of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi ji has made 22 people billionaires. All the benefits were given to these people only. But now we are going to make crores of people 'lakhpatis'. A list of all the poor in India will be made. 'Har gareeb parivar mein se ek mahila ko chunkar unke bank account mein 'taka-tak taka-tak' saal ke 1 lakh rupee daal diye jayenge. (One woman from every poor family will be selected and Rs 1 lakh per year will be deposited into her bank account)" Rahul said.

While taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi without taking their names, PM Modi said on Friday, "'Panje aur cycle ke sapne toot gaye, khatakhat khatakhat; ab 4 june ke baad ki planning ho rahi hai ki haar ka thikra kispe phodaa jaaye, khatakhat khatakhat; mujhe to koi bataa rha tha ki videsh yatra ka ticket bhi book ho gya hai, khatakhat khatakhat'..."

Further, the Congress leader also asserted that if the INDIA bloc government comes into power, they will provide a legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers.

"Our government will provide a legal guarantee of MSP to farmers and will also waive their loans. We are going to give Rs 1 lakh per year to the bank accounts of unemployed graduates. Narendra Modi destroyed the economy of India but we are going to jump-start the country's economy by putting money in the pockets of the people. We will shut down Agniveer and throw it in the garbage," he said.

"Today workers get Rs 250 under MGNREGA. We are going to give Rs 400 to workers under MGNREGA and double the income of Anganwadi and Asha women," Rahul added. At last, urging his supporters to make the party's candidate win from the Prayagraj Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi said that they have to make the candidate win with 5 lakh votes.

"Thousands of our workers are here to support the Congress-Samajwadi Party partnership. I want to ask you to stand against the BJP-RSS workers at the polling booths and make the candidate from here win with 5 lakh votes. Here is our candidate Ujjwal Ramansingh, make him win with a huge majority," he added. Voting in Prayagraj will take place on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. —ANI