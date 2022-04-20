Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami to be appointed as next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Speaking on Dhami's appointment, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt said, "We're happy with this decision. We got a young leader. We'll win going to win 2022 Assembly elections with a better margin." —ANI
'Happy With Decision': BJP's Ajay Bhatt On Appointment Of Pushkar Dhami As Next Uttarakhand CM
April20/ 2022
