'Hamari Sister Didi' co-stars like family: Bhanu Uday

Mumbai: Recalling fond memories of the drama series "Hamari Sister Didi", which will go off air this week, actor Bhanu Uday says he will continue his friendship with all his co-stars as they were like a family to him. The show is being pulled off air as channel Pal is undergoing a revamp, and the 34-year-old, who essayed the lead role of Doctor Karan in "Hamari Sister Didi", is unhappy with the channel's call. "Every moment related to this show was very precious. I bonded with my cast and crew like a family. We have spent more than 10 hours together on a daily basis and it was natural for us to build the strong relationships that we have," Bhanu said in a statement. "It is really a sad moment for me and I will miss them too much," he added. IANS