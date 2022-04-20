'Gully Boy' singer Vibha Saraf to release urban romantic single

Mumbai: Singer Vibha Saraf, who sang "Kab se kab tak" in the 2019 film "Gully Boy", will celebrate romance in her upcoming single "Chandni".

"Chandni" will see Vibha's first collaboration as a lyricist and singer with music composer-producer Raajeev V. Bhalla.

"I enjoyed writing lyrics on this composition of Raajeev's and, of course, singing. Raajeev's strong influence of chill pop and jazz genres really brought about a strong contrast and made the song so rich," said Vibha.

The Kashmir-born singer added that the lyrics of "Chandni" were written keeping youthfulness and enchantment in mind.

"I thought of words that would befit a moonlit night and create an easy romantic feel but with a dash of playfulness," said Vibha, whose work has also been featured on the soundtrack of "Raazi".

"Chandni" will release on June 14.

