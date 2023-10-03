'Green Economy' Is Going To Be The New Addition To India’s Future Growth: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Green Economy" is going to be the new addition to India’s future growth, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in an exclusive interview during "Green Ribbon Champions" Conclave.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Industry stake in StartUps and Research & Development ought to be from the very beginning.

“Green Financing with a larger industrial engagement and Industry involvement is required right from the beginning because it is my considered view that otherwise you cannot move forward beyond a certain point,” he said. Dr Jitendra Singh said Bioeconomy is going to be a hugely lucrative source of livelihood in the times to come.

“In 2014, India’s bioeconomy stood at just about $10 Billion, today it is $80 Billion. In just 8/9 years it has gone (up) 8 times and we look forward to having $125 Billion by 2025,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will have huge non-government resources. As a result, the demarcation between the Public and Private sector will be bridged and there will be greater synergy for future growth, he said.

“National Research Foundation will also act as a think tank, it has the mandate of even deciding the themes on which the projects have to be undertaken and funded depending on the requirements or the futuristic visions/projections, also (deciding on) the international collaborations,” he said, adding, “the NRF will have a more scientific approach so that the Innovation doesn’t get lost in the din of times. Anusandhan NRF Act was passed by the Parliament in the recent Monsoon session, with a budget of Rs.50,000 crore over five years. NRF will promote the culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories and give further impetus to Clean energy research in India and Mission Innovation. As much as 70% of its funding will come from non-governmental sources.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, one of the greatest revolutions that has been brought in by PM Modi is the National Education Policy, NEP-2020. It will allow students to switch over their stream of higher studies from Engineering to Humanities and vice versa based on their aptitude.

“It is going to have a bearing on every sphere of our life, even our mental wellbeing. As I said, the citizens or the youth will not be living all their lives as ‘prisoners of their aspirations’ which was actually nursed by their parents,” he said.

With a provision of multiple entry/exit option, one of the objectives of NEP-202 is de-linking degree from education. Academic flexibility will have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude.