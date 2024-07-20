'Global Warming Is Becoming New Crisis In World': CM Yogi Participates In Plantation Drive In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted saplings as he participated in a plantation drive in Lucknow on Saturday and asserted that global warming is becoming a "new crisis" in the world and the responsibility of controlling it should be of the people.

In June, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a campaign called 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and called upon everyone, in India and across the world, to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to their mother.

"On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Prime Minister Modi had called upon the countrymen to plant a tree in the name of mother ('Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'). Global warming is becoming a new crisis in the world and the responsibility of controlling it should also be ours. This call of Prime Minister Modi ('Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam') should become a mantra for every Indian and with this desire, we have taken this sacred campaign into our hands in the state," CM Yogi said. He further said that in the future, global warming would create a water crisis and drought problems. "It was seen in some places that last year there was a flood in October, which was against the time and this time the flood came in the first week of July. 24 districts in UP were flooded, which is the ill effect of global warming," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government has completed 168 crore tree plantation programmes in the state in the last seven years.

"To protect nature, we started the tree plantation programme in the state as soon as the government was formed in 2017 and in the last 7 years, we have completed 168 crore tree plantation programmes in the state, of which 80 per cent are safe," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi further added that the state government has changed the street lights to LED because carbon emissions are more from halogen and electricity consumption is high.

"Today Lucknow is the biggest metropolis of the state and we have started the work of developing it. We removed the encroachment here, we gave 2100 houses to those who had registry and also registered FIR against the land mafias who had occupied it and punished them," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for planting 140 crore trees across the country in the name of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on World Environment Day. Under this, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has pledged to plant 5.5 crore trees in Madhya Pradesh.

On June 5, PM Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to commemorate 'World Environment Day.' He planted a Peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. —ANI