'Global Peace Honours' to pay tribute to unsung heroes of 26/11 at Gateway of India

Global Peace Honours: A Resounding Tribute to 26/11 Heroes by Divyaj Foundation, Uniting Celebrities, Leaders, and Spiritual Figures at the Iconic Gateway of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Divyaj Foundation, led by Amruta Fadnavis, will hold the 'Global Peace Honours' at the Gateway of India, paying solemn tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11.

Global Peace Honours is not just an event; it is a resounding declaration of a commitment to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is a symbol of unity and remembering, recognising the sacrifices made by these people.

Actor and singer Amruta Fadnavis took to Instagram to share photos from the Global Peace Honours sets.

She wrote, "The battle against terrorism is not only a military fight, it is primarily a united combat by the entire community. Let's all come together for #GlobalPeaceHonours @divyajfound #remembering26/11 #GlobalPeaceHonours #Homagetoheroes #strengthinunity #terroristattac."

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation said in a statement, "Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honour the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience"

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be in attendance and will play an important role in the ceremony.

Tiger Shroff's performance aims to elevate the atmosphere of remembrance.



Tiger Shroff when asked about his involvement in the upcoming event said, "The memory of 26/11 lingers, a reminder of Mumbai's deep loss. As a person, I'm committed to keeping the heroes of that night alive in our hearts. Dancing in their honour is a special privilege. At the Global Peace Honours, we unite, blending tribute with movement, creating a timeless bond."

Actor Sharad Kelkar will anchor the event. Renowned musician Sukhwinder Singh will pay tribute to him with memorable interpretations of his songs.

Nita Ambani will be honoured for her honourable work and contributions to the country.

Another highlight of the event will be the felicitation of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will speak about the city's and nation's resilience.

—ANI