'Ghudchadi' trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer takes us through a dual-generational love saga

Mumbai: The much-anticipated romantic comedy-drama 'Ghudchadi' is all set to captivate audiences with its delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama.

The film's trailer, recently unveiled, offers a glimpse into the endearing world of intertwining love stories, set to stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 9.

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, 'Ghudchadi' features a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

The trailer has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, showcasing the chemistry and charm of its lead actors in a narrative filled with unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

The trailer unveils Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar's characters fall deeply in love and decide to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's character, who is the father of Parth Samthaan's character Chirag in the movie, reunites serendipitously with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the storyline.

This unexpected twist throws their lives into turmoil, as both generations eagerly rush towards marriage, creating a complex web of emotions and challenges with seemingly no easy resolution in sight.

The vibrant and eventful trailer of the film promises a blend of commercial entertainment with its mix of song, dance, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Audiences can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the story navigates the humorous and poignant dynamics between the intertwined lives of these characters.

Moreover, the reunion of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt on screen after many years adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for fans of both actors.

In a statement, director Binnoy K Gandhi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Bringing 'Ghudchadi' to life with an exceptional star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth, and Aruna ji has been a truly rewarding experience. This trailer captures the essence of the film, projecting it as an ultimate family entertainer with laughter, love, delightful chaos, and a strong message that resonates deeply."

Producer Nidhi Dutta shared her excitement about the film's release, emphasizing its appeal as a multigenerational family film.

"We are thrilled to finally share the trailer of 'Ghudchadi'. This film is close to our hearts, reminiscent of the emotional depth and family fun seen in classics of the past. The chemistry between the cast is magical, and we believe audiences will fall in love with the story just as we have," Dutta remarked.

'Ghudchadi', produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi is set to release on JioCinema Premium on August 9.

—ANI