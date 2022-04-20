'Ghost in the Shell' to begin production in 2016: Scarlett Johansson

Los Angeles: "Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson has revealed that "Ghost in the Shell" will begin filming in 2016 . The adaptation of cyberpunk manga is expected to start shooting in January or February 2016 for a planned April 2017 release, reported Ace Showbiz. The 30-year-old actress is attached to play the titular ass-kicking heroine. "It's happening. It will be shooting the beginning of next year, so I think we start production January or February and it's me and Rupert Sanders; and that's all I know," Johansson said. Based on Masamune Shirow's manga of the same name, the feature film follows augmented-cybernetic human named Major Kusanagi who fights criminals in a futuristic cyberpunk world. It is planned to hit theatres across the country on April 14, 2017. Margot Robbie was linked to the project before Johansson was booked for the lead role. PTI