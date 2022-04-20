'Ghayal Once Again' mints Rs.23.25 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai:�Actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol's action directorial "Ghayal Once Again", which marks his return to the silver screen as angry man Ajay Mehra, collected over Rs.23 crore in its opening weekend itself. "Ghayal Once Again", which released on February 5, found appreciation by critics and audiences alike. After minting Rs.7.20 crore on its opening day itself, the film witnessed good growth towards the weekend, collecting Rs.7.65 crore on Saturday and Rs.8.40 crore on Sunday, read a statement. Sunny, who vowed the audience with his role of Ajay Mehra in 1990 film "Ghayal", is seen in a similar avatar in "Ghayal Once Again", which he has also written and directed. The new film also stars four young actors Rishabh Arora, Shivam Patil, Daina Khan and Anchal Munjal in lead roles. Om Puri and Soha Ali Khan are also a part of the film.