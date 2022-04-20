'Gathbandhan' Candidate Files Case Against BJP Workers For Vandalising BSP Office

Gonda: Samajwadi Party (SP) - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Gonda district's Kaiserganj parliamentary seat Chandradev Ram Yadav has accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers of vandalising the BSP office and registered a case against 50-60 workers.

Superintendent of Police RP Singh on Saturday said that the report which was filed at the Kernalganj police station stated that BJP candidate Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's supporters Ashok and Dilbag reached the office of the 'gathbandhan' candidate situated at the Sakraura chauraha with his 50-60 supporters and vandalised the office and damaged his vehicle on Friday night.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. UNI