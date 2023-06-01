'Funeral Services' Has Now Become A Business In Indian Society

Vijay Garg

Some time ago, in the order of Thirteenth of the deceased person of about forty-five years, whole-chickpeas, sweets and other dishes were served in the food cooked for the guests. Hardly anyone had any problem with this or any question was emerging in their mind on this. It would not have occurred to anyone to think that such food is served on happy occasions. There was natural mourning and sadness in the event, but the show off on the social platform was clearly visible.It seemed that austere traditions were being abandoned on sad occasions. Through this medium too, the work of tightening the loose ties is being done. How much the formalities have dominated even at such a time, it can be gauged from the fact that some time before the end of the condolence discourse, most of the people reach to register their attendance. Condolence messages are also being 'liked' on different platforms of social media. Since when the condolence messages have been reduced to three letters and changed to 'RIP' i.e. 'May the soul of the deceased rest in peace', Here the market is controlling every area of ??life. In the Indian society, 'funeral services' have now reached as a business. In the changing environment, the activities of life are getting edited mechanically. The meeting of relatives, relatives and acquaintances is shrinking. People are becoming busy in living life in their own style. The facilities are increasing. New flavors are being created to please the tongue. There are new costumes to wear and show off. How to wear clothes to keep up with the trend of fashionAre. The unrealistic lack of time has made man self-centered. It is considered better to organize important celebrations of life, marriage in a luxurious, expensive hotel or 'resort' i.e. luxurious building in selected presence. Festivals have been laden with political garb, under which their cultural sense has been buried. We are changing the practical method of many things, things and traditions according to our convenience. Development has played a special role in this. Accessing facilities to every section of the society, especially mobile Everything is becoming available fearlessly because of God. We don't have time. In such a situation, there is something else, which does not hurt to edit. It is natural to miss a lot in the pursuit of livelihood. Some future lessons are laid before us in advance. It is better if we get rid of them in time. Those whose children do not reach at the desired time, their relatives are forced to perform traditional rites after the death of such and such. becomes an obligation. This thinking will also be helpful for relatives living far away or abroad.Which can reduce or limit the contingent liabilities of many people. Hence the activities of the afterlife, seek renaissance, reevaluation. Here reference can be made to the efforts of those learned social reformers, who constantly tried to melt social evils and customs. Our less-educated and rural society is still in their grip. These customs continued in the name of essential traditions should be thought about. In these, the formalities created to make the soul of the departed happy and to feel less sorrow are included.It must have been done, but in the ever-changing environment of technological, digital and now artificial intelligence, the idea of ??satisfying or unsatisfying the soul seems anachronistic. Immersion of bones by going to a certain place, filling a pitcher with water daily, mourning for thirteen days, simple food without any taste, donation of worldly goods, feast, feeding food every month and then the anniversary seems irrelevant. Auspicious works are not done in the family for a particular period. According to the belief, other traditions are also going on in the society.

—The Hawk Features