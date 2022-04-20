'Friendship-2018': Russia, Pakistan To Hold Military Drills

Rostov-on-don: Russian and Pakistani forces will conduct joint military drill this month.The report has been confirmed by the Russian military official .

'Friendship-2018' as it is known as,will start from Oct 21 to Nov 4. The servicemen from the armed forces of both the countries will perform tasks at the altitude of 1,400 meters above the sea level,reports TASS. According to Vadim Astafyev, head of the Russian Southern Military District, "The joint drills of units of the Russian and Pakistani armed forces 'Friendhsip 2018' will be held from October 21 until November 4 at the training range of the National Counter-Terrorist Center in Pakistan's Pabbi. More than 70 mountain shooters from Karachay-Cherkessia will take part in the drills," Further, Mr Astafyeh said "Military drills have been held since 2016. In 2017,over 200 servicemen took part in the drills. The military exercise was held in the North Caucasus on the altitude of 2,300 meters above the sea level. UNI