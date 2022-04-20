'Former gal-pal' Kareena Kapoor says Shahid Kapoor will be 'wonderful hubby'

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was once dating recently-married actor Shahid Kapoor, admitted that the actor will be a "wonderful" husband because he is a "wonderful" person. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress said in a recent interview that it was the right time for her 34-year-old former lover to get married as he has given some wonderful performances and is content with his career. Saif Ali Khan's wife added that she sees contentment on Shahid's face and he must be happy with the relation as he wouldn't have taken this decision unless he was sure. Kareena and Shahid, co-stars in blockbuster film 'Jab We Met', dated several years ago before Kareena began dating and then married actor Saif Ali Khan. ANI