'Fitoor': Katrina, Tabu to reshoot in Poland?

New Delhi: After veteran actress Rekha's loud exit from filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's project 'Fitoor' starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur, class actress Tabu was finalised to play the role left midway by her. According to a report publsihed in HT City, the filmmaker will now have to reshoot some scenes in Poland with Katrina and Tabu. Earlier, the scenes were shot in Kashmir and had Rekha in them. However, as time is a big constraint, the team will have to move to Poland and reshoot those scenes. 'Fitoor' is based on noted writer Charles Dickens' novel 'Great Expectations' and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 12, 2016.