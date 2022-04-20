'Fifth Beatle' George Martin dies at 90: Ringo Starr

Legendary British music producer George Martin, who turned the Beatles into global stars, has died at the age of 90, the band's drummer Ringo Starr said on Wednesday. "God bless George Martin peace and love to Judy and his family love Ringo and Barbara. George will be missed," Starr said on Twitter. Martin was born January 3rd, 1926 in Highbury, London. He began playing piano at a young age, and in 1943 he joined the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy. After World War II, he worked in the BBC's Classical Music Department and then moved onto EMI. Much of his time was spent producing comedy records for British icons like Peter Sellers, Dudley Moore and Bernard Cribbins. Martin met the Beatles in early 1962. At the time, they had a cult following in parts of England, but little success in landing a recording deal. The group's manager Brian Epstein approached Martin, who worked for EMI records, and he agreed to give their demo tape a listen. Although his name will always be closely connected to the Beatles, he also produced albums for Gerry and The Pacemakers, Kenny Rogers, Cheap Trick and Celine Dion. In 1997, he produced Elton John's new version of "Candle In The Wind" to honor the late Princess Diana. It became one of the best selling singles of all time.