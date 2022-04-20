'Fashion Police' wasn't my best work: Kathy Griffin

Los Angeles: Funnywoman Kathy Griffin feels her short stint as a host on style TV show "Fashion Police" was not her best. Griffin quit the E! show seven weeks after she co-hosted it as a replacement for the late comedienne Joan Rivers, reported Aceshowbiz. "I don't really feel it was my best work, I'll be honest. I stand by my specials and my series. The lane that show was in was so specific that they weren't able to make the transition to the comedic lane that I work in. "I just don't think that it's really what I do. I think Joan was the master of the one liners and the zingers," Griffin said. She expressed regret at taking up the show. "I probably shouldn't have taken the gig. Melissa (Rivers' daughter) was the one who called me and said 'You're the only person that I feel my mom would have given her blessing to.' "For me, 'Fashion Police' is not Joan's legacy. As a 54-year-old female comic still in the game, what Joan did was so much bigger than that," she said. PTI