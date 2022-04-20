'Farooq Abdullah not a beneficiary of Roshni scheme'

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said the party President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was not a beneficiary of the Roshni scheme.

The party in a statement said that media reports claiming that he was a beneficiary of the Roshni scheme were false and spread with a malicious intent.

"The news attributing to sources that Dr. Farooq Abdullah is a beneficiary of the Roshni Act is completely false and is being spread with a malicious intent," the statement said.

It added that Farooq Abdullah had not availed the Roshni scheme for either his residence in Jammu or in Srinagar, and anyone who says otherwise was lying.

"The fact that they are using sources to plant this story shows that it has no legs to stand on," the statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released a list of beneficiaries under the Roshni Act. The list includes former ministers, bureaucrats, police officers, prominent businessmen and political parties.

--IANS