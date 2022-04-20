'False cases against BJP leaders' in Bengal: SC seeks Mamata govt's reply

New Delhi: A group of senior BJP leaders, Arjun Singh and Kailsah Vijayavargiya, got protection against arrest from the Supreme Court in connection with various cases registered agaisnt them by the West Bengal government.

The top court has sought response from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on the plea by the BJP leaders alleging "political vendetta unleashed by the state".

Petitioner leaders of BJP — Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Saurabh Singh, Pawan Kumar Singh and Kabir Shankar Bose — alleged that the Mamta Banerjee government has "foisted false cases and unleashed a terror raj in the state".

The leaders insisted that cases were filed in the backdrop of state elections scheduled next year.

A bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul sought response from the state government on the allegations of BJP leaders terming these cases as a political vendetta in the backdrop of upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state early next year.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing BJP MP Arjun Singh, submitted before the bench that 64 cases, mostly simple offences, were registered against his client after he left the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

Rohatgi insisted that these cases were foisted on his client to stop him from conducting political work for the elections slated in February or March next year.

Vijayvargiya's counsel submitted before the bench that his client does not live in West Bengal and all cases have been foisted to stop him from visiting West Bengal.

"Issue notice…no ceorcive steps, till next date of hearing," said the top court.

In Bose's case, who is a spokesperson of BJP, the top court has also sought CISF report regarding the alleged December 6 attack on him.

The top court has listed the matter for further hearing in second week of January.

–IANS