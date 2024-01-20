'Eyes Of Ram Lalla Cannot Be Revealed Before Pran Pratishtha': Acharya Satyendra Das

Ayodhya: Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said on Saturday that the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. However, pictures of the Ram Lalla idol with 'naked' eyes surfaced on the internet.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral."

"All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha'," he added.

He also spoke about the procedures for carrying the tent idol of Shri Ram Lalla to the temple.

"It will be established in the Sanctum Santorum of the temple, where the new idol will be installed. There is also no auspicious timing for this. An auspicious timing is predicted when something new has to be done. This is a procedure," he added.

Acharya Das further said, "The question is who will carry the idol to the temple. Earlier, the Chief Minister carried the idol from the tent to the temporarily built temple. CM Yogi may himself carry the idol to the temple."

Back in 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished by the 'Kar Sevaks', they set up a small idol of Shri Ram Lalla in a tent at the demolition site and started worshipping the same.

The history of the 'tent idol' of Shri Ram Lalla dates back to 1949 when some Hindu leaders kept the idol inside the Babri Masjid. It was later claimed that the lord appeared in the mosque himself. Meanwhile, the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple also spoke about the procedures of the 'Aunshthan', that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day.

"The person who does 'Anushthan' has to sleep on the floor, not to speak lies, chant mantras like 'Gayatri mantra', has to eat on a leaf and follow 'Brahmacharya'", he said.

Earlier, PM Modi himself announced that he would commence a special 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day 'Anushthan'.

PM Modi further said that he was fortunate to witness the ceremony. "I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this," the PM had said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Modi.

A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals. —ANI