'Extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath on Unnao rape victim's death

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.

"All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given," he said in a statement issued here.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Condemning the death of Unnao rape victim, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Deputy Chief Minister said: "This is an extremely unfortunate incident, I can't even imagine what the family of the victim is going through. I assure them that we will not spare the culprits, will get them punished at the earliest."

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

Talking on reports about 86 rapes in last 11 months in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits, however powerful they may be. We will take strictest action."

"It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis," Pathak added.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.