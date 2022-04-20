'Extremely' concerned by Modi's anti-Muslim drift: Human Rights Watch

New York: Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said the organisation is deeply concerned about the anti-Muslim policies enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"We are extremely concerned about the anti-Muslim drift of the Modi government exemplified by his actions in Kashmir, his actions in Assam and now most recently this discriminatory Muslim citizenship law," Roth said on Tuesday.

In December, the Parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

In August, the government announced its decision to strip India's only Muslim-majority state Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories.

UNI