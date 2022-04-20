'Exciting to embark on new journey': 'Bell Bottom' star Vani Kapoor on return to film set

New Delhi: "I'm just happy with resuming work after a long break!" said Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who is thrilled to get back for movie shootings after a long COVID-19 induced gap of nearly four months.

The 31-year-old star has been roped in to share screen space with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell bottom'.

Kapoor, who is a big fan of the 'Mission Mangal' actor, has since then shared her excitement of working in the film, and also act opposite Kumar.

Talking about getting back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she explained, "I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!"

On July 6, the 'Befikre' actor had announced on Twitter that the movie is all set to go on floors in August. The makers of the movie have taken the decision to shoot the film in Scotland.

















'Bell Bottom' will be the first film to see Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space.

"Well, this is a great opportunity for me! I have great respect for Akshay sir. It's super exciting and I am really looking forward to the experience," she noted.

The actor had completed the shooting of her next project 'Shamshera', in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

While 'Bell Botton' directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)