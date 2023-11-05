'Education Is Most Important Element For All-Round Development,' CM Dhami In Nainital

Nainital: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the annual function of Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar Vidyalaya, Nainital, on Saturday and said that education is the most important element in our all-round development as individuals.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, "In our culture, the meaning of getting education is not limited to acquiring bookish knowledge only, it is a journey in which we discover ourselves and our existence. Education is the most important element in our all-round development as individuals and in building a better society. The kind of education and values a person receives in childhood shapes his character."

He told the students not to be limited to bookish knowledge and to make their lives successful by exploring their own existence. He said that the values of childhood are useful throughout life, hence we have to work for building the future by providing cultured education to the children from childhood itself.

CM Dhami also asked the students to work with full dedication, honesty and devotion to duty while deciding the goal of life. This basic mantra will make life successful.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said, "There is a storehouse of infinite energy in every human being, it just needs to be known and given direction."

He told the students that if they ever face any problem in life, they should solve the problem with positive thinking. He said that this period of education would never come again in their lives.

"Time is precious, everyone has to understand its importance, and each and every moment is useful for life. If we understand time, then it will help us in our lives as well. Can bring glory to the country and state," CM Dhami said.

He said that Uttarakhand is the land of gods, the land of Gurukuls, there were such sages who composed Sanatan scriptures. All of the students studying in this great land of Veerbhatti are also children of sages and you will definitely bring glory to yourself, your family and your state.

"Our students are the future of the country. The responsibility of taking the country and the state forward lies on his shoulders," he added.

The Chief Minister said that today a new India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under which unprecedented new works are being done daily in the country.

"In 2020, the new education policy made by the Prime Minister as per the current times was placed before us. The new education policy will give new dimensions to school education and higher education, it will also provide opportunities for people of all classes to get education on the basis of equality," he said.

"Through 'skill development' at the school level, youth will be able to work with efficiency. This will also promote research and development. The new education policy will definitely prove effective in fulfilling the Prime Minister's goal of making the country a developed nation. The dream of PM Modi is to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the Amrit Kaal. For this, everyone will have to fulfil their responsibilities, only then will we be successful," CM Dhami said.

He said that during the Corona period, the Prime Minister of the country worked like a guardian for the country and the world. Along with giving the vaccine against COVID-19 in our country, he also worked to give the vaccine around the world.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the new education policy in school education.

"Our government is committed to fulfilling its 'optionless resolve' to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. I'm overwhelmed by coming to this dignified function of the school. After coming here, the memories of my student life came alive. The school was established in very difficult circumstances but today it has taken the form of a huge banyan tree. The Jagati family deserves congratulations for the education service they have earned by donating their land to this educational institution," he said. —ANI