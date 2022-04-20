'Eco-wakening' Grips the Globe: Dramatic Rise in Numbers of People Concerned about Nature Loss

Hundreds of millions across the globe show their rising concern about nature

Research shows undeniable shift in behaviour in response to planetary crisis

Most dramatic growth in concern in emerging and developing economies

Time is running short, and action to prevent fatal nature loss is urgently needed

Vienna (The Hawk): New global research [1] conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and commissioned by WWF shows that public interest in, and concern for nature has risen markedly (16%) in the past five years and continues to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. The figures come ahead of International Day for Biodiversity being held on 22nd May by the UN to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

People all over the world, particularly in emerging markets, are increasingly aware of the planetary crisis; and this is affecting their behaviour in a rapidly growing global mood that WWF has dubbed an 'eco-wakening'. In a clear validation of a growing trend, concerned individuals and consumers are acting on their concerns and demanding action over nature loss and biodiversity in an assortment of ways.













The report entitled "An Eco-wakening: Measuring Global Awareness, Engagement and Action for Nature" shows the rise of digital activism. There has been a 65% increase in the number of Twitter [2] mentions, amplifying concern for nature worldwide. Mentions of nature and biodiversity on the social media platform have increased from 30 million to 50 million in the last four years. A variety of influencers such as spiritual leaders, politicians, and major news organisations and celebrities have used their voice on behalf of nature, including Pope Francis, the BBC, and The New York Times; with social media posts reaching a combined audience of almost 1bn people worldwide.

The research also reveals that consumers are voting with their Google clicks. Popularity of nature-related searches [3] driven primarily by Asia and Latin America in countries such as Indonesia (53%) and India (190%)[4] show a growing trend. Additionally, increasingly large numbers of people see nature loss as a serious global problem [5]. The highest concern (96%) was shown by respondents located in Latin America. This shift in public sentiment reflects a hard reality, as people in emerging markets are most likely to experience the devastating impact of nature-loss.

Building on an era of protests and petitions, more consumers all over the world are now changing their behaviour. For example, people are amending their purchasing habits in line with their values. The analysis found a staggering 71% rise in popularity of searches for sustainable goods since 2016[6] in high-income countries such as the UK, the US, Germany, Australia and Canada. However, the trend goes beyond these economies - in fact, it has also accelerated in developing and emerging ones such as Indonesia (24%) and Ecuador (120%). This pressure is forcing corporations to respond, particularly in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, fashion and food sectors.

Since 2016, over 159 million signatures for biodiversity related campaigns have been collected [7]. Protests around the world are growing in their strength and frequency, coming together in an increasingly interconnected nature preservation movement to demand radical action from policy-makers on behalf of the planet and for future generations.

The situation in the Danube-Carpathian region, also known as the Green Heart of Europe, is no different. Awareness and engagement on environmental issues has shown a marked increase. Thousands of citizens signed the petition to keep the Water Framework Directive strong, and thousands more were out on the streets in Bulgaria to save Pirin National Park from unsustainable development. Crowdfunding campaigns to remove dams in Slovakia and Ukraine were first tried with great success last year, and 51,000 people just signed a petition in Slovakia that finally successfully banned wolf hunting.

A Eurobarometer Survey on "Attitudes of Europeans Towards Biodiversity" from 2018 shows that citizens of Bulgaria (34%), Romania (39%), Hungary (45%) and Slovakia (33%) increasingly consider that economic developments which cause damage to nature in protected areas "should be prohibited."[8] Moreover, young people in CEE are becoming more active. Since 2014, the proportion of young people who have volunteered in the last 12 months has increased in BG (+12%), RO (+10%).[9]

But, despite the extraordinary speed of its destruction, and even though its loss represents a huge threat to the global economy and our health, nature is rarely at the top of the global agenda: 'The results of this research are crystal clear: concern over the impact we are having on the natural world is growing rapidly and particularly in emerging markets, where people are feeling more acutely the impacts of deforestation, unsustainable fishing, species extinction and the decline of eco-systems', - Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International

He continues: 'The science and the economics are clear. The public sentiment is now clear. And - the solutions are clear too. Society is supporting a transformation of our economic and development model towards one that finally values nature as our moral duty to all life on Earth, and for the crucial services it provides to our economy, wellbeing, health and security. This is a truly historic "eco-wakening" and the chance to rebalance our relationship with the planet.'

Loss of nature is increasing our vulnerability to pandemics, undermining efforts to tackle the climate crisis, and threatening livelihoods. Leaders are scheduled to make critical decisions later this year [10] on climate and the environment. Together, they represent a momentous opportunity to reverse biodiversity loss and secure a nature-positive world this decade, in support of climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals.

